DECATUR
Vivian “Irene” Shafer, 88, returned to her heavenly home on August 14, 2020 after a long battle with dementia. Her firm faith in God supported her in her struggle and gave her much peace.
Ms. Shafer was born to the late Oliver and Annie Shafer in Decatur, AL on April 6, 1932, and was the youngest of six children. She joined First Baptist Church at a young age and faithfully attended until she was unable to do so. When she was a young girl, her dream was to be a missionary. She graduated from Decatur Senior High School in Decatur, AL in 1950. After graduation, Ms. Shafer was employed by McGough Bakeries in Decatur, Alabama, until she accepted a position with the State of Alabama. In 1956, Ms. Shafer joined the Army Ordnance Missile Command as a secretary to the Information Officer. In 1960, Ms. Shafer joined Marshall Space Flight Center and continued to advance her career until she retired in 1990.
Ms. Shafer enjoyed travelling, spending time with friends, working crossword puzzles, and attending Sunday School. She will be missed by her loved ones, who celebrate the fact that she is at peace and with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Ms. Shafer is survived by her nieces Jane Sumner (Bill), Ann Bathew (Richard), Emily Gatlin (Randy), and Olivia Cuevas (Eddie); and her nephew Scott Pugh (Susan); and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her siblings Scott Shafer, Paul Shafer, Ollie Mae Shafer Pugh, Eugene Shafer, and Robert Shafer; and her nephew, Steven Shafer.
Ms. Shafer will be laid to rest at Decatur City Cemetery following a private graveside service.
Ridouts Brown-Service directing.
