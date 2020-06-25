DECATUR
Vivian Ruth Campbell Toussaint Allen, a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a woman full of life, was called to her eternal resting place on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Vivian lived a full life with family and a host of friends. She was always the life of the party, and a soothing soul. She was preceded in death by her parents, Percy and Naomi Campbell; husbands, Adom Toussaint and Edward Allen; son, Eric Allen; sister, Percy Jean Campbell; and brother, James Campbell.
She leaves to cherish her memories her daughter, Tosca Toussaint of Lake Charles, Louisiana; granddaughter, LaTiena Toussaint of Lake Charles, Louisiana; three great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Sharron Nicolle, and Nile Toussaint-Myers of Sacramento, California. sister-in-law, Antoinette Campbell; niece, Naomi Campbell; nephews, Anthony and Jeffrey Campbell; great-nephews, Erica Campbell, Corey Campbell and Mario Howard of Chicago, Illinois ; a multitude of friends and godchildren of Decatur, Alabama.
Funeral will be Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
