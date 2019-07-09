EVA — Funeral service for Vivian Widener, 93, of Eva will be today, July 9, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Randy Sellers officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Etha Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Widener died on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Cullman Regional Medical Center. She was born October 4, 1925, in Morgan County to Dee Estress Fowler and Iva Bell Murphree. Vivian was a homemaker for her family, a very loving Mother and “Granny” to her children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren. She always placed her family above herself and taught selfless love by example. “Mama” leaves a void in the lives of her family that no one can fill, but we have the assurance that we will see her again.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Jessie Widener; son, Billy Widener; granddaughter, Amanda Humphrey; five brothers, Afton, Arvil, William, Bobby and Wendell Fowler and her parents.
Survivors include three sons, Jimmie Widener, Frankie Widener and Johnny Widener; four daughters, Peggie Humphrey (Morris), Bettie Young (Rick), Polly Miller (Rickey) and Sarah Hanvey; two brothers, Johnny Fowler and Ray Fowler; one sister, Jean Fowler Graham; eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Randy Humphrey, Jason Hanvey, Jessie Hanvey, Michael Moss, Matthew Widener, Jeremy Widener, Braxton Murphree and Brian Wright.
