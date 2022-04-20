DECATUR — Vonda Lee Johnson, 93, of Decatur, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022, at NHC. She was born on January 17, 1929 to Claud and Evie Freeman.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Fuller Ray Johnson; son, Jerry Johnson; sister, Delores Rooker and two grandsons, Jerry Johnson and Jeff Terry.
Mrs. Johnson is survived by her daughter, Gerrie (Wayne) Bowling; son, Danny (Carol) Johnson; daughter-in-law, Delores Johnson; five grandchildren, Traci Jones, Tina Eddy, Chad Johnson, Ashley Jordan and Mark Johnson; granddaughter-in-law, Tracy Johnson; eight great-grandchildren and three great-great-granddaughters.
Mrs. Johnson was a very talented and creative crafter with flowers and painting gourds. She also loved writing short stories and poems. She loved the Lord and her church, Point Mallard Parkway Baptist Church, where she was a member for over 50 years. After retirement, her happy place was at any campground and in a boat with Ray fishing all day. The love the two of them had for each other is what a good marriage is all about.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022, at 3:00 PM at Roselawn Cemetery with Brother J.D. Thorne officiating.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and great-grandsons.
Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.