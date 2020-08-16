ATHENS
Mr. W.A. Hardiman, age 96, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020. The family will receive friends from noon-12:50, on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Limestone Chapel Funeral Home. The service will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Limestone Memorial Gardens.
