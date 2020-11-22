DECATUR — Memorial service for W. Farris Blackwood, 76, of Decatur, will be on Monday, November 23, 2020, at 6 p.m., at Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home chapel. The family will be at the funeral home one hour before the service.
Mr. Blackwood was born on February 7, 1944, in Moulton, to his parents Elbert Harold Blackwood and Clara Louise Alexander Blackwood, both deceased; he passed away on November 18, 2020 at his residence in Nauvoo Alabama.
Survivors are his wife of 57 years Carol Blackwood; sons, Rodney Blackwood and Amy, and Brad Blackwood and Linda; brothers, Anthony Blackwood and Phillip Blackwood; sisters , Gerita Battles, Lisa Pritchett, Katherine Porter, Marsha Smith, and Donna West; grandchildren, Kayla, Hunter, Wyatt, and McKenzie; and great grandchildren, Ava, Carter, Granger, Graham.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.