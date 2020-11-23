SPANAWAY, WA — Willie Howard “W.H.” Montgomery, Chief Master Sgt, USAF, Retired, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 in Spanaway, Washington. He was born to Puter Sr. and Ora Lee Montgomery on February 28, 1940 in Decatur, AL.
W.H. became a Christian at an early age, remained committed to his faith throughout his life, and was an active member of his church. He graduated from Lakeside High School with honors in 1958. After a 20-year career in the USAF, he pursued several successful career paths.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Puter Jr.; and three brothers-in law.
To cherish his memory, he leaves his wife of 60 years, Barbara; son, William “Keith” (Diane); daughter, Barbara Nicole “Nikki”; grandson, Kahlil; three sisters, Emma Dean Bullick, Linda (Ted) Walton, Elaine (James) Rowell; and a host of relatives and friends.
Graveside service will be held in Spanaway, Washington.
