DANVILLE
Funeral service for Wade M. Skinner, 65, will be Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Josh Sparkman officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Johnson Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at the funeral home.
Mr. Skinner died on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at UAB Hospital, Birmingham. He was born October 10, 1953, in Morgan County to Lester Roosevelt Skinner and Willie Sue Shelton Skinner. He was the owner and operator of Skinner Machine Shop for 44 years. He was an avid race car driver and a member of the No Fences Cowboy Church. His parents preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife, Jean Skinner; two sons, Craig Skinner and Jason Skinner; one brother, Mark Skinner (Teresa); one sister, Anita Skinner (James Borden).
Pallbearers will be Allen Guyse, Frank Campbell, Stephen Camper, Gary Long, Melvin Lawrimore and Jeff Melson.
In lieu of flowers, family requests memorials be made to the No Fences Cowboy Church, the Foundation for Diabetes Research or a charity of your choice.
