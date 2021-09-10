SOMERVILLE — Funeral service for Wade O. Slappey, 66, will be Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at Center Springs United Methodist Church with Bro. Stacy Turney and Bro. Eric Brown officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Center Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00 P.M. at the church.
Mr. Slappey died on Monday, September 6, 2021 at Mobile Infirmary Medical Center. He was born October 30, 1954, in Georgia, to James Irvin Slappey and Hilda Laura Heaton. He worked in construction until his retirement and was a devoted father and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Suzie Slappey.
Survivors include son, Patrick Slappey (Tammy), Somerville, AL; daughters, Angela Garrone (Pete), Mobile, AL, Crystal Cooley (Jeff), Bay Minette, AL, Cindy Martin (Allen), Fairhope, AL; brother, James Ira Slappey, Albany, GA; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Danny Young, Terry Johnson, Stewart Vest, Kenneth Shook, Keelin Shook and Lee Mance.
Family is requesting everyone in attendance please wear masks and use social distancing at the visitation and service.
