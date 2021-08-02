Wallace Farr

DECATUR — Wallace Bryan Farr, age 88 passed away peacefully on July 31, 2021, at Huntsville Hospital Hospice Family Care with his wife of 63 years, Mary Leen, by his side. He was retired from NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, where he worked as a patent draftsman and later as a graphic illustrator and artist from 1962 to 1988. An Army veteran, he deployed to South Korea in 1953 at the close of the Korean Conflict. Throughout his life, he enjoyed watercolor painting, fishing on his boat, and workouts at the gym.
He was born on September 3, 1932 in Hodges, Alabama, to Floyd Jackson “Todd” and Jessie Ralph “Jet” (Vernon) Farr. They and his sister, Sarah Ann Hunt, preceded him in death. He grew up in Hodges and Russellville, Alabama where he graduated from Russellville High School in 1953. Wallace and Mary Leen were married on October 13, 1956, in Iuka, Mississippi. They moved to Decatur, Alabama in 1956, where they had two sons, Arnold in 1957, and Keith in 1960. Wallace graduated from the Tennessee Valley State Vocational Trade School in 1960 in Drafting Mechanics.
Wallace is survived by his wife Mary Leen (Hooper); his son, Arnold Lee of Hoover, AL; and his son Keith Bryan of Madison, AL. Grandchildren include Arnold’s children, Laura Elese Crawford of Mt Olive, AL, Kristen Ann Ewbank of Sugar Land, TX, and Charles Bryan of Birmingham, AL, and Keith’s children, Rachel Cooper Farr of Huntsville, AL and Benjamin Bryan Farr of Madison, AL. He had several great and great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at Roselawn Funeral Home, 741 Danville Rd., SW, Decatur, Alabama. Visitation will be August 3, 2021, from 1 until 2:30 p.m., in the parlor of the funeral home, and a graveside service will begin at 2:30 p.m., in Roselawn Cemetery.
The family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts be made to Huntsville Hospital Foundation, designated to Hospice Family Care, at 801 Clinton Avenue East, Huntsville, Alabama 35801.
