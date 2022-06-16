HUNTSVILLE — Wallace Gordon Murphree, 83, passed away on June 8, 2022. He was born on January 31, 1939 in Athens and was preceded in death by his father, Wallace Leon Murphree and his mother, Ora Deane Murphree. Gordon is survived by his wife of 53 years, Elaine Lenderman Murphree; brother and sister-in-law, Garland Edward Murphree and Nancy Smith Murphree of Athens; sister, Martha Gayle Murphree of Moulton; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Robert and Julee Lenderman of East Wenatchee, Washington, and all of his beloved nieces and nephews and their families.
Gordon was a 1961 graduate of Auburn University. He retired from Pennzoil Oil Company in Houston, Texas in 1999 and moved home to Alabama. He loved his dogs, golfing, gardening, music, woodworking, his MAC and YouTube. He will be so deeply missed by his family and friends. As per his wishes, his family will gather to remember him and scatter his ashes at some of his favorite places on an as yet undetermined date. In lieu of flowers, his family suggests memorial donations to The American Heart Association or a favorite charity.
The family wishes to thank all of the kind souls from HEMSI and the army of people at Huntsville Hospital Emergency Department who helped him during his final hours.
