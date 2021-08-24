GEORGETOWN, KENTUCKY — Wallace Holt, 71, of Georgetown, lost his battle with cancer on August, 19 2021 in Lexington, KY. He was born on May 7 1950 in Decatur, AL to Hoyit Holt and Nina Brady (Wilson).
When Wallace was younger he was a well known musician playing in clubs in Huntsville, AL. As the live music scene faded, Wallace moved on to truck driving. He really enjoyed driving his large gravel hauler.
Wallace is survived by sons, Jesse Holt of Alabama, Clay Holt, James Holt and a daughter, Kellie Holt of Michigan; two brothers, Jack (Kay) Holt of Michigan and Howard (Rosalee) Holt of Michigan; sister, Denise Stephenson, Alabama and six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Hoyit Holt; mother, Nina Wilson; son, Charles Gooch and daughter, Sheila Holt; brothers, Spencer Holt, Arvel Holt and stepmother, Mavene Holt.
Tucker, Yocum and Wilson is assisting the family with arrangements in Georgetown, Kentucky.
