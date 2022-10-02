DECATUR — Wallace Byron McGahan passed away Thursday September 29, 2022 at the age of 91. Known as “Mac”, he was a devoted husband and provider. He was married to Shirley for 64 years. Shirley passed in January of 2017. Mac was also preceded in death by his parents, Sophie and Jones McGahan; his three brothers, Howard, Roland and Richard.

