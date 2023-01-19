DECATUR — Wallace Terrell Sanders passed away January 15th surrounded by family. He was born April 4th, 1941 to James Harold Jr. and Rubye Sanders. He graduated from Eva High School in 1959 where he began his basketball career. He played baseball and basketball at Snead Junior College and continued his basketball career at Florence State University (UNA). Most commonly known as “Coach,” Wally was a pillar of the Decatur community and surrounding areas. He was a prominent member of his church, Austinville Methodist. He was head basketball coach at both Union Hill (1964-1972) and Brewer (1972-1979). Wally served in leading administration roles at Cotaco, and West Morgan High School. Lastly, and possibly the most impactful stent of his long career was when he served as the Head Basketball Coach at Decatur High School from 1984-1999. It was during this time that he was able to coach both of his sons, Hal and Kirk through their high school basketball careers. His love and commitment to Decatur didn’t stop there as he continued to support and coach his grandkids as they played basketball, baseball, football and cheered for the Red Raiders. It was almost impossible to go to a game and not see Wally and his wife, Beth in the stands. Throughout his coaching career, Wally took all three of his schools, Union Hill, Brewer, and Decatur to the state tournament. But it wasn’t all the wins that kept him going, it was the players. He loved the connection he had with his players and students throughout the years and they continued to make an impact on his life well beyond his coaching years. He was inducted to the Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame as well as the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame. Aside from his love of basketball, Wally had a deep appreciation for his hometown of Eva, Alabama where he created a space for friends and family to enjoy together at his “farm.” The Farm is where many Alabama games were watched, Sunday school parties were enjoyed, Thanksgiving gatherings with Georgia family were celebrated, special weekends were spent with his sisters, and annual Sanders’ hayrides were held. It was also home to his bee farm, Rednectar Honey. Wherever you may know him from, whether it was from the opposing bench, church, Funland Carpet Golf, on the softball field with the Stovall Marks team, or even through bumping into him at Jack’s or Bojangles during one of his early morning coffee gatherings, there’s no doubt you were impacted by Wally.

