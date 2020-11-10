HARTSELLE — Graveside service for Walter “Slick” Brown, age 86, of Hartselle was Monday, November 9, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Johnson Chapel Cemetery with Bro. Charles Foreman officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. No visitation was planned.
Mr. Brown, who was born August 19, 1934 in Lawrence County to Allen Anderson Brown and Myrtle Lee Scoggins Brown, died on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Walker Rehabilitation Center. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Helen; daughters, Cindy Brown and Theresa Oden; a son, Darryl Brown; a granddaughter, Kimberly Oden and his siblings, Cecil, John, Lanier, Faye, Edna, Lorene and Bill.
He is survived by two sons, Bobby Brown (Melva) and Larry Brown; a brother, Carl “Blondie” Brown; nine grandchildren, Danielle, Derrick, Amy, Katherine, Adam, Deanna, Amanda, Daniel and Nick; 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.