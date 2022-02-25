DECATUR — Funeral service for Wanda Faye Knighten, age 65, of Decatur, will be Sunday, February 27, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Graveside service and interment will follow at 1:30 p.m. in Garden City Cemetery.
Mrs. Knighten died on Monday, February 21, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. She was born October 7, 1956, in Cullman, to Earnest James Knighten and Ruby Faye Anderson Knighten. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Rickey Knighten.
She is survived by two daughters, Kristina Lynn Gambrell and Marion Laura Lowery (Robert); one sister, Kathy Sue Knighten; three nephews, Zacharey Arrites Oden, Zane Martin Gray, and Zeren Michael Gray; and one niece, Jacqueline Nicole Bryant.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Guestbook available at http://www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.