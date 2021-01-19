DANVILLE — Graveside Service for Wanda Steele Holland, 74, of Danville will be today, January 19, 2021 at 3:30 P.M. at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery at Upshaw with Reverend Donnie Carroll officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing.
Mrs. Holland was born May 12, 1946 in Lawrence County, AL, to Sam Manuel Steele and Lassie Marie Sanford Steele. She passed away Saturday January 16, 2021 at her residence. Wanda was preceded in death by her parents. She was a hard working wife and mother, loved everyone in the community and her children and grandchildren. Wanda loved gardening and flowers.
Survivors include her husband, Noel Holland; two sons, Danny (Teresa) Holland and Jay (Tabitha) Holland; daughter, Sheila (Billy) Thompson; two brothers, Dorman Steele and James (Lynette) Steele; eight grandchildren, Lance Archer, Wesley Archer, Ryan Holland, Weston Philpot, Anna Philpot, Savanah Sullins, Faith Lemmond, and Victoria Bullion.
Pallbearers will be Lance Archer, Wesley Archer, Ryan Holland, Weston Philpot, Ryan Sullins and Zack Lemmond.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Jayce Archer and Sylas Sullins.
