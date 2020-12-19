HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Wanize Vest, 80, will be Monday, December 21, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Charles Williams officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Johnson Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Vest died on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at National Healthcare in Moulton. She was born April 29, 1940, in Lawrence County to William “Bill” Thrasher and Bessie Wright Thrasher. She was a member of the First Holy Church of Christ. She was employed as a seamstress for Rogers Manufacturing, prior to her retirement. She loved gospel singing and camping. Preceding her in death were her husbands, Gathel Pearson and Raymon Vest and brothers, Billy Thrasher and Ray Thrasher.
Survivors include one son, Randy Pearson (Shelia), Hillsboro, AL; one daughter, Anita Sparks (Johnny), Hillsboro, AL; one brother, Dewey Thrasher, Hatton, AL; four sisters, Barbara Hawkins, Warrior, AL, Louise Cole, Mount Hope, AL, Fay Nichols, Hatton, AL and Linda Latham, Decatur, AL; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Family and Friends.
