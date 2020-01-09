CENTREVILLE — Warren Griswold Dunnavent, 72, of Centreville, Alabama passed on Monday, December 30, 2019. Born January 5, 1947 in Panama City, Florida, he is survived by his wife of 52 years, Helen Eaker Dunnavent; three daughters, Jennifer Griest (Michael), Riverview, Florida; Rebecca Stark, Floyds Knobs, Indiana; Amanda Dunnavent, Northport; sister, Gloria Mitchell, Decatur; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Edward Jr. and Joanna Dunnavent; brother, Walter Edward Dunnavent III; and niece, Angela Dunnavent.
A Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, February 1, 2020, 11 a.m. at Centreville Baptist Church, the Reverend Ken Fuller officiating. www.rockcofuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.