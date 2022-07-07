TRINITY — Warren “Red” Winsett Sr., 72, died July 6, 2022. Funeral will be Monday at 11 a.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Lebanon Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Obituary Information
