DECATUR
Celebration of Life for Waylon S. Kyle, age 77, of Decatur will be 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at Trinity Baptist Church with Rev. Jamin Grubbs officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m. at the church. Parkway Funeral Home is assisting his family with arrangements. Guestbook available at www.parkway funerals.com.
Mr. Kyle died Monday, August 21, 2023, at his residence. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Terry Kyle and Lonnie Kyle; and one sister, Sherleen Rew.
He was born May 27, 1946, to Lewis and Eula Kyle in Guntersville, AL. As a kid, he developed a love for sports and competition. Waylon graduated from Guntersville High School in May of 1964. In August, he joined the United States Air Force. While he had the opportunity to travel all over the world, it was being stationed in Columbus, Mississippi that changed his life for the better.
On May 1, 1968 he was introduced to the beautiful, Freda Sprouse. He was honorably discharged from the Air Force in August, 1968 and spent the next two years at Snead State Community College where he played on their tennis team. Waylon and Freda were married on April 12, 1970. This year they celebrated 53 years of marriage and 55 years since they began dating. Their love for one another was evident to the end.
Waylon attended the University of Alabama from 1970-1972 where he graduated with a degree in accounting. After graduation, Waylon and Freda moved to Decatur, AL, and Waylon began his 27-year career with Mutual Savings Life Insurance. In January of 1973, Waylon and Freda had their first of six kids.
Waylon’s life was marked by a love for others. It could be witnessed in the many ways he gave to and faithfully served others throughout his life. Starting with working at 10 years old to help his parents, serving his country in the Air Force, coaching and officiating youth sports, and teaching at church.
For over 20 years, Waylon coached his kids and grandkids baseball, softball, and basketball teams. While coaching, he saw the need to add tee ball to the local baseball league and led the way in adding it to the program. He took a simple ball and used it to influence hundreds of lives. He taught them how to lay the perfect bunt down the third base line, but more than that he taught lessons that would last a lifetime. He taught good sportsmanship win or lose, the value of hard work, always striving to be your best, and teamwork. He loved to compete and win, and he often did, but the real win was seeing who the kids he coached would grow to become years later. He loved hearing about where they are now and would listen with a slight smile and twinkle in his eye. The good old days produced the greatest of days in the years ahead.
His passion for sports led him into officiating high school sports for over 30 years. He began with football and eventually would help start a high school basketball officials association in Decatur.
Waylon was faithful to his church. He served most of his life in some capacity as an adult Sunday school teacher, youth leader, deacon, and basically anywhere there was a need. He would have told you that while he attended and served at church, it was not until later in life he came to know Jesus. Jesus took a morally good man and made him better. He became faithful in Bible study, prayer, and leading people to Jesus. Even in his last weeks on a trip to the emergency room, he was trying to share with others. As his body was writhe with pain, he was talking to the nurse about Jesus and telling her he sure would like for her to go to church with him.
Waylon loved Freda, their six kids, and 20 grandkids. He was a faithful husband and father. Even in the last days and hours when a grandkid climbed next to him, he would shrug his shoulders or give them a wink. He willingly served and sacrificed for his family. Waylon’s life was a life well lived. He was an example of hard work, integrity, love, service, kindness, and hospitality to his family and all that knew him. 1 Corinthians 13 is a fitting description of him. Waylon was patient and kind; He did not boast, envy, was not arrogant, rude, insist on his way, was not irritable, or resentful.
So now faith, hope, and love abide, these three; but the greatest of these is love. 1 Corinthians 13:13
He is survived by his loving wife, Freda (Sprouse) Kyle; four sons, Tommy Kyle (Heather), Heath Kyle (April), Matthew Kyle (Ann), and Luke Kyle (Jenia); two daughters, Amanda Wesson (Dale) and Heather Adams (Lance); one sister, Lorelei Walden; and 20 grandchildren, Jackson Kyle, Brayden Kyle, Kennedy Kyle, Lyndsay Kyle, Landon Kyle, Addie Kyle, Daniel Kyle, Hannah Kyle, Ben Wesson, Annabeth Wesson, John Luke Kyle, Caroline Kyle, Parker Kyle, Marissa Adams, Madilyn Adams, Jada Kyle, Aubree Kyle, Noah Kyle, Giancarlo Valdez, and Jazmin Kyle.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Kyle, Landon Kyle, Ben Wesson, John Luke Kyle, Jackson Kyle, Brayden Kyle, Noah Kyle, Gian Valdez, and Parker Kyle.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to Trinity Baptist Church Youth Group, 1281 Old Highway 24, Trinity, AL 35673.
The family would like guests to be comfortable in casual dress and, in celebration of Waylon’s love of Alabama football, Roll Tide attire will be most welcome.
