HARTSELLE — Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Waymon Appleton, 79, will be Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Herring Cemetery with Bro. Charles Shaddix and Bro. Clayton Speed officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at The Pavilion at Herring Cemetery.
Mr. Appleton died on Monday, June 15, 2020 at UAB Hospital, Birmingham. He was born October 10, 1940, in Lawrence County to Hildred Leon Appleton and Madge Adaline Bynum Appleton. He was proud to have had the gift of 8.5 years of life with his left ventricular assist device and the support of UAB Cardiology. He worked in finance before becoming the owner of Apples Florist, prior to his retirement. As a member of First Baptist Church of Hartselle, he was very active in serving as a deacon and in many other capacities. He loved his Sunday school classes. He enjoyed music, gardening, beekeeping, woodworking and collecting skillets. He was also an avid Alabama basketball Fan.
Preceding him in death were his parents; two brothers, Dalton and Brinson Appleton and a son-in-law, Nathan Cunningham.
Survivors include his wife, Dianna Appleton; son, John Appleton and his wife, Elizabeth; daughter, Aprill Cunningham.
Pallbearers will be Doyle Landers, Pete McClellan, Ronald Britnell, Tommy Halbrooks, Bob Jaques, Leroy Hogan, Henry Griffith and Frank Ellis.
Honorary Pallbearers will be George Knight/Frank Ellis Sunday School Class, Charles Rodgers, Wayne White and Terry Steele.
