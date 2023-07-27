DECATUR — Waymon Fulton “Bull” Terry Sr. died July 22nd. He was 90 years old. He was the son of Samuel Ed and Bettie Jane Terry of Moulton. He is survived by his wife, Marlene Terry; his daughter, Karen Terry and son, Edward Terry (Heather); grandchildren, Melissa Dawn Lemons (Chuck), Brittney Leigh Prall, Seth Edward Terry (Heather), Katherine Terry, Hannah Terry and Keilee Terry and great-granddaughter, Amelia Lemons.

View our Print Replica

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.