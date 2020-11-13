DANVILLE — Wayne Adair, 70, died November 10, 2020. Funeral will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Parkway Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to (256) 260-2209. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- Round 1: Casey leads, Woods in hunt as field plays catch-up
- North Korea waging propaganda-heavy, 80-day labor campaign
- Asian shares mostly drop on worries over surging virus cases
- India's festive mood raises fears of surge of coronavirus
- Colts grab AFC South tiebreaker by beating Titans 34-17
- Sports on TV, Radio - Nov. 13-14
- Official Myanmar vote count affirms Suu Kyi's party control
- Ryan Tepera? Mix-up gives curious MVP vote to Cubs pitcher
Most Read
Articles
- Meet Mrs. Alabama United States: Hartselle woman uses title to address bullying
- Police accuse 20-year-old man of firing shots at Southwest Decatur home, vehicles
- Decatur man arrested, other arrests possible in gunfire incident
- Discredited ex-police officer to testify at Roger Stevens' capital murder trial
- Decatur's only Greek restaurant closes, will be replaced by bakery
- COVID surge continues in Morgan County, state
- New council may reconsider chamber allocations cut by previous council
- Kimberly Ann Pierce Qualls
- Decatur charged with knifing her husband
- Southwest Decatur woman unnerved after barrage of gunfire hits her home, vehicle
Images
Videos
Commented
- Editorial: The Daily recommends Joe Biden for president (16)
- Republican ticket better for nation (8)
- Editorial: It is time to bind country's wounds (5)
- Larry Kevin Lamar (5)
- New Decatur council sworn in, names newcomer Ladner as president (4)
- Editorial: Alabama should expand early voting (3)
- Letter to the editor: Biden, Democrats support abortion (3)
- Wiley appointment creates final conflict for outgoing council (3)
- Trudy Rubin: America can overcome COVID-19, despite Trump's do-nothing approach. Here's how (3)
- Editorial: State needs Tuberville to be serious, thoughtful (3)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.