GAFFNEY, S.C. — Jerry Wayne Bowen, 77, of Gaffney, South Carolina, went home peacefully to be with the Lord on January 9, 2021, after a sudden illness. He was born in 1943, the son of Charles Fred and Myrtle Bowen of Gadsden, Alabama. He attended Auburn University and was a graduate of Jacksonville State University, Jacksonville, Alabama, and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, Fort Worth, Texas. He served as Minister of Education and Minister of Music in churches in Austell, Georgia, Wetumpka, Alabama, and Decatur, Alabama.
He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandpa and was adored by his daughters and grandchildren. He was an encourager in the daily lives of many and was known for his support, humor, generosity, inspiration, wisdom, honesty, and biblical counsel. He enjoyed fellowship with family and friends, music and choir, travel to the Holy Land and other places with his fellow church members, and conversation and story- telling over coffee or a meal.
He is predeceased by his parents, Charles Fred and Myrtle Bowen; his wife of 50 years, Sandra Garrick Bowen, and his siblings Peggy Powers (Bert), Doris Hale and Melvin Bowen. He is survived by his daughters, Christi Voigt (Richard) of Woodstock, Georgia and Rebecca Hogg (Martin) of Gaffney, South Carolina, his brother Larry Bowen of Powder Springs, Georgia, his grandchildren, Emily and Adam Voigt and Caleb and Katelyn Hogg; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date when it is safer to gather. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to: Grassy Pond Baptist Church Building Fund, 254 Grassy Pond Road, Gaffney, SC, 29341.
