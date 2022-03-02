MADISON — Wayne Grant Heckler of Madison, Alabama, age 72, was born on March 6, 1950, in Illinois. He passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022 in Huntsville, Alabama, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernie and Norma Heckler. He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Debbie Garrett Heckler, and his brother David Heckler of Tulsa, Oklahoma, daughter Chris Heckler Frey (J.D.) of Huntsville, and son Steven Matthew Heckler (Gemma) of Bedford, England and granddaughters Grace, Maggie, and Sophia.
Wayne was a 1968 graduate of Austin High School in Decatur, AL and UAH in Huntsville, and he worked as a software engineer until he retired from TRW in 2009. He was a member of St. Matthews’s Episcopal Church in Madison, AL.
Wayne started running and racing when he turned 50 years old, after his doctor advised him he needed to lose weight and get some exercise. He was dedicated and participated in numerous marathons, 50K’s, and other ultra races, including the Boston Marathon. All running was fun for Wayne, especially in the mountains and in the mud. When he was asked how he occupied his mind during long races, he said he prayed for his friends and family while he ran, one mile for each person. One of Wayne’s favorite races was the Delano Park 12 hour race, conducted by the River City Runners (Decatur). This year the race will be run on Saturday March 5, 2022 in Wayne’s honor. He was greatly loved and will be missed by many.
Funeral services will be today, March 3, 2022, with visitation at 1:00 p.m. and service at 2:00 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, Hughes Road in Madison. Services will be conducted by Father Chris Hartley and Father Steve Gruman. Interment of ashes will follow directly after the funeral service at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church. The family will host a reception after completion of the services at Yellowhammer Brewing in Huntsville, AL.
Donations in memory of Wayne may be made online to Alabama Cursillo, or by mail c/o Jenelle Marsh, 16069 Carmel Bay, Northport, AL 35475.
The family requests that everyone wears a mask.
