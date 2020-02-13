SOMERVILLE — Memorial service for Wayne Ledlow, age 66, of Somerville will be Saturday, February 15, 2020, 12:00 Noon at Decatur Christian Fellowship with Pastor Patricia Robertson officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Shelton Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Mr. Ledlow, who died Sunday, February 9, 2020, at his residence, was born July 4, 1953, in Morgan County to Felton Ledlow and Hazel Marie Clark Ledlow. He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, and two grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife, Deborah McAbee Ledlow of Somerville; one son, Nick Ledlow (Tara) of Decatur; one daughter, Kim Floyd (Tony) of Huntsville; one brother, Raymond Ledlow (Ann) of Decatur; four sisters, Linda Denny of Decatur, Janice Burks (J.D.) of Hillsboro, Shelia Sapp (George) of Hartselle and Sandra Chittam (Mark) of Decatur; and eight grandchildren, Jason Floyd, Jeremy Floyd, Erin Floyd, Kendall Ledlow, Landon Ledlow, Brooklyn Floyd, Raegan Ledlow and Stella Ledlow.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to Clearview Cancer Institute, 3601 CCI Drive, N.W., Huntsville, AL 35805.
Guestbook available at www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.
