MOULTON — Wayne Lovett died on August 27, 2020. Visitation will be on September 1, 2020 at Elliott Funeral Home, Moulton, from 12:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. with service to follow. Brother Scotty Letson officiating. Burial will be in Harmony Church.
Wayne was born February 4, 1956 in Lawrence County to Junior Lovett and Opal Tidwell. He was a welder at Turner Industries in Decatur.
He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Lovett; children, Angelia Sims (Chad), Nicky Lovett (Jennifer) and Heath Lovett; grandchildren, Hunter Lovett, Dallas Lovett, Blake Cook, Brody Letson and Raycen Sims; great-grandchild, Autum Kelly. Siblings are Johnny Tidwell (Karen) and Tammy Tolbert.
Pallbearers will be Nicky Lovett, Johnny Tidwell, Chad Sims, Hunter Lovett, Blane Johnson and Timmy Johnson. Honoray pallbearers are Dallas Lovett and Raycen Sims.
