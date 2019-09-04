EVA
Weandell Holmes, 83, died September 2, 2019 at his home in Eva, AL after a long battle with cancer.
Weandell was born on March 8, 1936. He worked in the construction field for the majority of his life. He loved working outdoors, gardening, and tending to his cows. He was known in his community for his generosity and willingness to always lend a helping hand when needed. He served for 35 years as a door greeter at Bethel Baptist Church in Hartselle. He loved the Lord with all his heart.
He is survived by his wife, Geraldine Cloer Holmes; his children, Ricky (Robin) Holmes, Ronnie (Angela) Holmes, Winda (Brian) Johnson, Kenneth (Janice) Murphree, Kathy (Stanley) Stringer; his sister, Wanda Alexander; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Murphy and Vera Holmes; his sister, Leavell Wilkinson; and his former wife, Martha Jo Holmes.
Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Peck Funeral Home in Hartselle. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 5th at 1 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside service will follow at Enon Baptist Church in Eva.
