HATTON — Wednesday Summer Sprinkle, four years old, died July 25, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday from 2 to 3 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Elmwood Cemetery. She was the daughter of Josh Sprinkle and Cheyenne Berryman.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to (256) 260-2209. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- Morgan, Limestone COVID-19 deaths up; test delays, drug supply a concern
- High school football practice begins with Austin, Decatur hoping to improve on 2019
- Ohio GOP lawmakers to meet to determine Householder's fate
- Police: Walmart blaze was act of arson
- Some Lawrence students will eat in classrooms
- Georgia senator removes ad that made opponent's nose bigger
- Brewers rally past Pirates 6-5 in 11 innings
- Virus exacts a heavy toll in Queens neighborhood of Corona
Most Read
Articles
- 3 in Limestone fall victim to coronavirus
- Council incumbents: Mayor, attorney trying to control election
- Fire shuts down Spring Avenue Walmart, remains under investigation
- Body found in river identified as Russellville man; considered homicide
- Fire shuts down Spring Avenue Walmart, remains under investigation
- Male body found in river at Somerville
- Decatur City Schools may begin virtually if 'very high risk' category does not drop
- 7 running for Decatur mayor, only 1 council race unopposed
- State reports daily COVID case record; Decatur Morgan has 5 on ventilators
- Hartselle man found shot to death in home
Images
Videos
Commented
- Decatur mask ordinance passes, but mayor to delay signing or vetoing it (26)
- With infections rising, Decatur mask ordinance takes effect (19)
- UPDATED: Decatur face mask ordinance to take effect at 5 p.m. Monday (13)
- Decatur council delays mask vote amid protest (10)
- Decatur City Council passes mask ordinance (9)
- Decatur council suggests masks, may require them (7)
- Council continues work on mask ordinance (7)
- Ann McFeatters: What are the 15 signs of authoritarianism? We've seen them (6)
- Mask ordinance means persuasion has failed (6)
- Store owner on calling 911: 'As a Black man, you're rolling the dice' (5)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.