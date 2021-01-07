MOULTON — Funeral for Wendell Logan, 86, of Moulton, was Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at Midway Church of Christ, at 2 p.m., with Chris Miller and David Barker officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing. Burial was in Midway Memorial Gardens. Visitation was two hours before the service at the church.
Mr. Logan, who died Saturday, January 2, 2021 at his residence, was born April 28, 1934, to Thomas Cary Logan and Elsie Montgomery Logan. He was a member of Midway Church of Christ, The National Guard and Lawrence County Sports Hall of Fame. He coached the Hatton Hornets to the AA State Championship in 1964. He served 3 terms as District 5 Lawrence County Board of Education member and taught 34 years in the Lawrence County School System.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Nettie Sims Logan; brother, Winford (Carolyn) Logan; and sister, Hazel (Harry) Blackley.
Survivors include his wife, Eulene McWhorter Logan; sons, Mark (Sherri) Logan, and Stacey (Christie) Logan; sister, Mae Sue (William Howard) Legg; grandchildren, Cary (Kendra) Logan, Jacob (Courtney) Logan, Justus Logan, and Jeb Logan; great-grandchildren, Shelby Logan, Austin Logan, Sadie Logan, Jaci Gann, and Jemma Logan.
Pallbearers were Cary Logan, Jacob Logan, Justus Logan, Jeb Logan, Don Bradford, Coach Royal Carpenter, Coach Gary Steadman, Coach Ricky Johnson.
Honorary pallbearers were Austin Logan and the 1964 Hatton Hornet Boys Basketball AA State Championship team. Coach Butch Toner, Wendell Atkins, Coach Bradley Hembree, Coach Doyle Hensley, Coach Darin Liles, Ronnie McDaniel, Steve Ledbetter.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.