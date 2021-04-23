MOULTON — Wendy Jones Letson, 52, of Moulton passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. Visitation will be from 12 till 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with Brother Ronald Davis officiating. Burial will be in Providence Cemetery.
Born on May 17, 1968, the youngest of seven, to the late Winford and Mearl Jones, Wendy was a graduate of Lawrence County High School in 1986 and worked at NHC of Moulton for 13 years.
Survivors include her husband of 33 years, Price “Junior” Letson; sons, Jonathan Letson and Alan Letson; sibling, Roger Jones (Bonita), Eddy Jones, Penny Davis (Ronald), Bruce Jones (Linda), Kent Jones, and Gena Owens; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Pallbearers will be Eric Jones, Rodney Jones, Joshua Davis, Seth Williams, David Williams, and Nathan Owens. Honorary pallbearers are Adam Owens, Bruce Jones, and Kent Jones.
The family extends special thanks to Wendy’s nurses and the staff at Decatur General Hospital.
www.bradfordlawrencefh.com
