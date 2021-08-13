FALKVILLE — Funeral for Wesley Keith Rusk, 45, of Falkville, will be Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Eva Baptist Church with Bro. Phillip Robinson, Bro. Dustin Smith, and Bro. Zack Scott officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be today at the church from 6:00 to 9:00 PM. Mr. Rusk will lie in state from 1:00 to 2:00 PM Saturday at the church. Burial will be in Lawrence Cove Cemetery.
Mr. Rusk died Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at Vanderbilt Medical Center. He was born January 28, 1976, to Rayburn Lee Rusk and Mary Lou Hudson Rusk. Mr. Rusk was employed by Daikin America. He was preceded in death by his mother. Mr. Rusk was a member and deacon at Eva Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, woodworking, and playing guitar. He was a jack of all trades and could fix anything. He had a servant’s heart and was always willing to help anyone in need. He loved his family and friends whole heartedly.
Survivors include his wife, Sharona Rusk; one son, Braden Rusk; one daughter, Breia Rusk; father, Rayburn Rusk; two brothers, Alan Rusk (Cheryl) and Bernard Rusk (Mandria); one sister, Shannon Chandler (Mike); brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Shawn and Kristy Jones; mother-in-law, Sandra Childers; nephews, Brennen Jones, Brody Rusk, Tanner Rusk, Zach Chandler, and Nijhal Chandler; nieces, Kaelyn Jones and Madison Rusk.
Pallbearers will be Jason Hill, Scott Stamps, Harlan Campbell, Dwight Roper, Leon Mosteller, and Shawn Jones.
Honorary pallbearers will be Brennen Jones, Brody Rusk, Tanner Rusk, Zach Chandler, and Nijhal Chandler.
