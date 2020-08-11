DECATUR — Funeral for Whitney Brooke Draper, 30, of Decatur will be Thursday, August 13, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Parkway Funeral Home with Reverend Neal Fowler officiating. Burial will be in Midway Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Wednesday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Draper died Saturday, August 8, 2020. She was born February 1, 1990 to Tammy Barnett Griffioen.
Survivors include her husband, Chris Draper; sons, Charles Braiden O’neal Hill, Miken “Man Man” Draper and Macon “Mutt Mutt” Draper; her mother, Tammy Barnett; and sisters, Ariel Barnett, Alexis Marks and Ali Griffioen.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Wilson, Joey Swindle, Chad Hubbard, Joey Cook, Lynn Turner and Josh McCurry.
