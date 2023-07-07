HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Wilda Louise Jackson, 86, will be Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 2:00 PM at East Highland Baptist Church with Brother Walter Blackman, Andy Ward and Keith Jackson officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Hartselle City Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, July 8, 2023 from 12:30 to 2:00 PM at East Highland Baptist Church.
