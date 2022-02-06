DECATUR — Wiley C. Blankenship, age 80, of Decatur, Alabama passed away early Wednesday morning, February 2. Wiley was born February 25, 1941 and grew up in Decatur. He graduated from Decatur High School and began working for South Central Bell shortly after as a lineman. He spent 37 years with the company eventually becoming a manager in the Toll Test division. Wiley loved serving through missions in the Alabama Disaster Relief where he traveled to many areas in the US and Asia offering aid as a part of the chainsaw crew, airlift kitchen, rebuild, and Feeding Unit. Wiley was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marteen Blankenship; his son, Wiley (Marlo) Blankenship, his daughter, Elizabeth (Keith) Thomas, and his daughter, Venessa Leffers, eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild; a sister, Nellie Roberts, a sister, Wanda Cagle; a brother, Joe Blankenship, a brother, Don Blankenship.
Visitation will be today, February 6, 2022, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. with a chapel service at 2:00 p.m. at Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home with Reverend Matt Haines officiating. The graveside service will immediately follow at Roselawn Cemetery with friends and family as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Circle Ranch.
