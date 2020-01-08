SAINT MARYS, OHIO — Will Dean Holland, 61, of Saint Marys, and formerly of Decatur, Alabama, died 4:42 A.M. Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Lima Memorial Hospital, Lima, Ohio. He was born October 10, 1958, in Tuscumbia, Alabama, the son of Robert and Mary (Hames) Holland, Sr.
He married Tammie Laymon in Decatur, Alabama, and she survives at the residence in Saint Marys, Ohio.
He is survived by a son, Logan Galvez of Saint Marys. He is also survived by his siblings, Rebecca (Joey) Pilgrim of Mobile, Alabama; Joseph, Holland of Detroit, Michigan; Robert “J.R.” Holland, Jr. of Decatur, Alabama; Carol Hutto of Moulton, Alabama; Rose (Joe Mack) Reed of Mobile; Susan (John) Archer of Decatur, Alabama.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and by two brothers, Owen Holland and Gerald “Jerry” Holland.
Will Dean was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and recently retired from Continental Manufacturing in Saint Marys. He loved all kinds of sports, but especially golf. He was a big fan of the Alabama Roll Tide football team and he never met a person he didn’t like. He was dearly loved by his friends and family.
Will Dean’s family would like to add these words of comfort to his obituary:
As blue eyes look upon heaven’s door, Jesus opens the gate with warm, loving arms. As blue eyes fill with tears, Longing after those left behind, Jesus smiles and speaks softly, “Welcome Home, Will Dean Holland, And suffer no more.”
We love you brother!
Memorial rites will be announced at a later date in Decatur. Condolences may be sent to Will Dean’s family via Millerfuneralhomes.net
Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, Saint Marys, Ohio, is entrusted with Will Dean’s funeral arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.