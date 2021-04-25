TRINITY — Willard Lane Burt, 93, of Trinity passed away Thursday, April 23, 2021, at Decatur Morgan Hospital.
Mr. Burt was born June 29, 1927 in Austinville and was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Eloise Parker Burt; his parents, Edward and Elsie Mae Burt; brother, Garland Burt (Juanita); and sister, Martha Duncan.
Mr. Burt was both a World War II and Korean War veteran, proudly serving the U.S. Air Force, Merchant Marines, and Alabama National Guard. He was a lifelong member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Trinity where he led the church in many capacities, serving as a lay speaker, Sunday school teacher, and leading the church’s assisted living ministry for over sixty years.
Mr. Burt received a pharmacy degree from Howard College (Samford University) and spent his career as a pharmacist serving the Decatur community. He owned and operated Burt Drug Store in Austinville for many years and was a pharmacist for Decatur General Hospital. Mr. Burt also served as a volunteer pharmacist for the Community Free Clinic of Decatur-Morgan County following his retirement from Decatur General Hospital.
He is survived by his brother-in-law G.S. Parker (Dean) of Trinity; four daughters, Connie Knop (Harry) of Trinity, Debbie Bunn of Trinity, Ann Hodges (Greg) of Trinity, and Becky Burt, of Decatur; four grandchildren, Laurie Keaty (Kendall) of Trinity, Carrie Johnson (Mike) of Trinity, Jamese Crumbley (Joey) of Trinity, and Will Hodges (Spring) of Edmond, Oklahoma; and eleven great-grandchildren, Austin Berzett of Trinity, Haley Bates (Hunter) of Meridianville, Andrew Keaty of Decatur, Harrison Johnson of Trinity, Berkley Hodges of Edmond, Ellis Johnson of Trinity, Conlei Johnson of Trinity, Basil Hodges of Edmond, Knox Johnson of Trinity, Shepherd Hodges of Edmond, and Parker Crumbley of Trinity.
Visitation will be Monday, April 26, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church followed by a public graveside service at 4:00 p.m. at Roselawn Memory Gardens. Rev. Rickey Green will be officiating and Ridout’s Brown-Service directing.
Pallbearers will be his sons-in-law, grandson, great-grandsons and grandsons-in-law. Honorary pallbearers will be the Men’s Sunday School Class of Trinity United Methodist Church in Trinity.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials or other gifts be sent to Trinity United Methodist Church (795 N. Seneca Dr), St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or a favorite charity.
The family extends appreciation and gratitude to Ruben and LeighAnn Frances for their loving care, and special thanks to the staff and medical professionals at Decatur Morgan Hospital, especially the second floor PCV Unit.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.