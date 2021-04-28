MOULTON — Willard D. Blankinship, 82, of Moulton passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at his home. Visitation will be from 12 till 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 29 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Francis Proctor officiating. Burial will be in Landersville Cemetery.
Born on September 9, 1938 to the late Marion and Bretha Blankinship, Willard retired from Monsanto and was an avid farmer.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Alice Blankinship; daughter, Annette Russell; son, Harold Blankinship (Lisa); grandchildren, Josh Russell (Kati), Emily Russell, Amanda Martin (Heath), and Matthew Blankinship (Kady); four great-grandchildren.
Willard was preceded in death by his parents; and great-grandson, Jaxon Blankinship.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.
