ATHENS — Willard Eugene Sherrod, 88, of Athens, passed away on July 16, 2020. A graveside service was held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 1 p.m, at Burningtree Memorial Gardens. Dr. Ed Jenkins officiated.
He was born February 18, 1932 to John and Edna Sherrod.
He is survived by his wife, Etna Carral Sherrod; daughter, Patricia Sherrod Smith (Steve); son, Larry Eugene Sherrod (Ginger); daughter, Deborah Sherrod Dumas (Danny); stepdaughter; Kathy Wood Stewart (John); stepdaughter, Carol Wood; stepdaughter, Lisa Wood Christopher; stepson, John Wood; stepdaughter, Alice Wood Thompson (Jeff); stepdaughter, Leslie Wood. Grandchildren, Jason Smith, Erin Smith Porter, Julie Sherrod Yocom, Adam Dumas, Holly Dumas McCaig, Mary Ann Stewart Holt, Meghan Stewart, Bailee Christopher, Dylan Christopher, Annaliese Christopher, Leah Thompson McIntyre, Troy Thompson, and the late Doug Sherrod. Great-grandchildren, Emma Smith, Gavin Yocom, Madelein Yocum, Hannah Yocom, Lilly Sumner, Michael Sumner Jr., Isabella Smith, Paige LeBaron, Kylie Creasy, Hollon Kate McCaig, Fallon McCaig, and Addison, Zoey, Parker, Tate, and Charlee Dumas.
Mr. Sherrod was a member of First Baptist Church of Athens, was an avid woodworker, and bowler.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of Limestone County, American Heart Association, or the charity of your choice.
Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.