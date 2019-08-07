TRINITY — Funeral for Willard Floyd Shankle, 73, of Trinity will be Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Parkway Funeral Home with Reverend Mark Milwee officiating. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens with Masonic Honors. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at the funeral home.
Mr. Shankle, who died Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at his residence, was born January 14, 1946, to Luther Shankle and Gertrude Bond Shankle. He was a charter member of Mount View Baptist Church. He was a member and Past Master of Mount Zion Masonic Lodge and a member and president of the Lawrence County Sports Hall of Fame. He also was a past County Commissioner of Lawrence County District 5. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Cynthia Shankle; son, Sidney (Brandi) Shankle; daughter, Pamela (Darrell) Wells; six sisters, Opal Voss, Audrey Terry, Hazel Basden, Kay Trussell, Gail (James) Terry, Marie (Ronald) Letson; grandchildren, Olivia Shankle and Abigail Wells.
Pallbearers will be Masons.
