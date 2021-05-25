HILLSBORO — Willard I. Boyett, age 79 of Hillsboro, Alabama, was ushered into the presence of his Savior by the love, prayers, and support of family and friends on May 23, 2021, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was born on December 7, 1941, in Courtland, Alabama, to Elton and Vina Boyett, and he married his high school sweetheart Elaine Woodard Boyett on December 21, 1960.
Willard’s love for God and family served as the driving force of his life. Such devotion was evidenced in the way that he worked to provide for his family as a brick mason’s helper beginning at the age of 15, and it eventually culminated in the establishment of Boyett Construction, Incorporated in 1974, the business through which his dedication to excellent craftsmanship and disciplined work ethic will continue under the leadership of his son and grandson.
In addition to his business endeavors, Willard’s greatest legacy exists in his devotion to the Lord. He was ordained as a deacon at Sulphur Springs Baptist Church in 1965, and he served as a deacon and Sunday School teacher at Mount View Baptist Church for more than 50 years. His love for God and the gospel led Willard to prioritize his family and church above all else, and he enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. His family will remember and celebrate his witty and dry sense of humor, his love of Alabama football, years of Sunday dinners and holiday gatherings, and the sincerity of his love and prayers.
Willard was preceded in death by his parents, Elton and Vina Boyett; brother, Hebron Boyett; sisters, Jean Eitson and Dorothy May Boyett; and daughter, Pam Boyett Williams.
He is survived by Elaine Woodard Boyett, his loving wife of more than 60 years; children, Karen (John) Hitt, Beth (Chris) Bracken, Carla (Joey) Bowling, and Michael (Angie) Boyett; brother, Donald Lee (Marti) Boyett; sister, Omaree Grigsby; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; and countless friends.
The family extends its deepest gratitude to Dr. Neel Roberts and the staff and administration of Decatur Morgan Hospital for their care and compassion.
Visitation will be held at Parkway Funeral Home in Trinity, Alabama, on Wednesday, May 26, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. A celebration of life service will follow on Thursday, May 27, at 11:00 a.m. at Parkway Funeral Home with pallbearers Lindon Allen, Ronald Burke, Roger Engle, Kevin Fagan, Dale Garrison, James Hill, Wesley Perry, and Charles Reeves; honorary pallbearers Rockie Compton, Mark Hall, and Howard Sullivan; and officiants Tommy Bolan, Pat Lawrence, Jermaine Turner, and Mark Milwee. Friends and business associates will be responsible for interment.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the building fund of Mount View Baptist Church, 6301 County Road 434, Trinity, AL 35673.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.