FALKVILLE — Lifetime Morgan County resident, William A. “Junior” Waddell Jr., peacefully passed on to be with his Saviour on January 12, 2022.
Junior was born April 15, 1927 in Morgan County, Alabama. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lula Waddell Kent; his grandparents, Lee Polk and Mollie B. Waddell; and twelve older brothers and sisters.
Mr. Waddell is survived by his wife, Essie Lee Eddy Waddell; one son, William “Bill” Waddell (Jean); two daughters, Elizabeth Waldrop and Barbara Brown (John); five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, numerous great-great-grandchildren; cousins, nieces and nephews.
Junior led an active and community involved life. He was a WWII veteran, serving in the U.S. Navy. He received a B.S. Degree in Chemistry and Math from Athens College and was retired from the Monsanto Textile Division. In the 1980’s, Mr. Waddell served as Chairman of the Morgan County Commission and was appointed to the Morgan County industrial Board by The Alabama State Legislature.
Junior was a Master Checker Player, winning several tournaments and placing second in the Alabama State Tournament. He was a diehard Alabama fan, a gospel singer, a great gardener and an avid fisherman. In his later years he really enjoyed weekly card games with some of his closest friends.
A private graveside service was held on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Cook Cemetery in Morgan County.
The family would like to thank all the nurses and staff of Southern Care New Beacon Decatur for their kind and attentive care.
