MOULTON — William A. McDaniel, 60, died August 22, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be 11 a.m. Friday at Reynolds Funeral Home.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to (256) 260-2209. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-260-2524
Latest News
- North, South Korea brace for strong typhoon, flights halted
- China protests alleged US spy plane incursion during drills
- Hong Kong police arrest 16, including 2 opposition lawmakers
- New Zealand mosque shooter won't speak at court sentencing
- Lawyer says Blake paralyzed, protests erupt for 3rd night
- French government defends ‘freedom’ of topless sunbathing
- A no-fan no-hitter: Giolito gem leads White Sox over Pirates
- Asian shares lower as investors await Fed chair's speech
Most Read
Articles
- Council votes to offer Decatur Youth Services director position to Watkins
- McMasters ousts Bibbee in District 3 Decatur council race
- Plans for Bank Street building include apartments, retail
- Whataburger plans Beltline Road restaurant
- Black Bears too much for the Tigers
- Hundreds of Decatur City Schools students switch to remote learning
- Decatur woman facing trafficking charge
- Rough start for the Red Raiders
- Campaign contributions roll in for some Decatur candidates
- 18-year-old Pepper upsets incumbent Kirby in District 4 race
Images
Videos
Commented
- HUD: Decatur Housing Authority blocked Blacks from riverfront apartments (8)
- With some campers in place more than 5 years, short-term sites planned at Point Mallard (7)
- Mayoral candidates discuss ideas to promote city growth (7)
- Bibbee wants another term as District 3 councilwoman (6)
- Mayoral candidates support transfer of portion of online sales tax revenues to DCS (6)
- Editorial: City should keep campground for camping (6)
- Trump says he's fired TVA chairman, who is Skip Thompson of Decatur (6)
- Bowling seeks rare second straight term as mayor (4)
- Lines, wait remain long for driver's license (3)
- District 3 candidate Glaze wants to talk about the ‘big-scale’ issues (3)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.