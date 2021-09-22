DECATUR — William Adam Bennett was born on May 23, 1975 to Berval Bennett and Sandra Carlisle Bennett. He passed away on September 17, 2021. A celebration of his life will be Sunday, September 26, 2021 at 4:00 at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church. A visitation will be held from 2:30 until time of service.
Adam is survived by his father, Berval Bennett; brother, Ashley (Fabienne) Bennett; niece, Sophia and nephew, Carter. He is preceded in death by his mother.
Adam was a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church. He attended Calhoun Community College, Montevallo University and graduated from Auburn University and UAB. He was technical director for the Alabama Ballet and worked in Hollywood, California for several years. During football season, Adam was responsible for building and hosting the Heisman House. After returning to Decatur, he worked for Gobble-Fite Building Supplies.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials to be made to UAB Hospital, The American Heart Association and The American Cancer Society.
