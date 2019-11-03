NORTHPORT — William A. Dunivant, 91, land surveyor and civil engineer, died at his home in Northport, Alabama, Monday, October 28, 2019. He is preceded in death by Lucille Cooper Dunivant, wife of 32 years; Nila Thorton Dunivant, wife of 15 years; his eldest son, Micheal Dunivant; father and mother, Felton and Orene Dunivant; brother, Ray Dunivant; sisters, Juanita Ward and Barbara Dunivant. He is survived by his sons, Kenneth Dunivant (Barbara) and William Barry Dunivant (Becky); stepdaughter, Cindy Deatrick; stepson, Jason Jacobs (Alisha). He had nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A private family graveside service was held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Roselawn Cemetery in Decatur, Alabama with Heritage Chapel Funeral Home, a Dignity Memorial provider, directing. Contributions in his memory may be made to your favorite charity or to the American Cancer Society.
Condolences maybe offered at www.heritagechapeltuscaloosa.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.