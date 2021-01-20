DECATUR — Funeral service for William Alton “W.A.” Brown, Sr., age 92, of Decatur, will be Friday, January 22, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at The Ark Family Worship Center with Bro. Brad Roath officiating and Shelton Funeral Home directing. Interment will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
I, William Alton Brown, left this life to meet God on January 18, 2021. I was born May 14, 1928, in Cullman, AL, the son of Rev. William Edward Brown and Pearl Evelyn Goodwin Brown.
After service in the Air Force I was a certified electronic technician, FCC 1st Class License, Radio & Television service for 55 years, and retired from Monsanto. I was a Past Master of Rising Sun Lodge No. 29 1960, 32nd Degree Mason, and a member of Cahaba Shrine Center. I was an active member of The Ark Family Worship Center in Priceville.
I was preceded in death by my wife, Margie R. Brown; parents; daughter, Carolyn Cox; and brother, Glenn M. Brown.
I am survived by my son, Billy Brown (Denise); daughter, Charlotte Sapp (Larry); Ellis Taylor (fiancee, Debbie), Stanley Taylor (Lisa); and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to The Ark Family Worship Center building fund (2257 N. Bethel Rd., Decatur, AL 35603), or Rising Sun Lodge No. 29 scholarship fund.
Pallbearers will be family.
Guestbook available at www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.