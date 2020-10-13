DECATUR — William Ballentine, 90, of Decatur passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at his residence. He was born July 13, 1930 in Butler, PA to John Ballentine and Dorothy Wilson Ballentine. No services are planned at this time, the family will have a memorial service at a later date.
William was a supervisor for Cargill, formerly American Maize. He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife of 34 years, Joan Ballentine; four brothers, Richard Ballentine, Robert Ballentine, Glenn Ballentine and Raymond Ballentine; and a sister, Nancy Jebsen.
Survivors include two sons, Ken Ballentine and Tim (Becky) Ballentine; three grandchildren, Brielle (Adam) Owens, Niki Ballentine, Amanda Ballentine; four great-grandchildren, Abbey Bice, Charlie Bice, Luke Bice, Alivia Owens; and sweet friend, Sue Towe.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or Southern Care New Beacon Hospice.
