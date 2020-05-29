DECATUR — A Private Graveside Funeral service and Interment for William “Bill” Aldredge, 80, will be at Shoal Creek Cemetery with Reverend Harold Coomer officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. No visitation is scheduled.
Mr. Aldredge died on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at his residence. He was born March 12, 1940, in Virginia to Alonzo William Aldredge and Thelma Ocie Lawrence Aldredge. He was employed with TVA as an electrical engineer and retired after 30 years of service. He served in the Coast Guard in the Vietnam War. Mr. Aldredge was a loving man that enjoyed life, little children and dogs and had a great sense of humor. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Aldredge; a son, John Aldredge and his parents.
Survivors include two daughters, Cynthia Aldredge and Rebecca Aldredge; two stepdaughters, Annette Mitchell and Leslie O’dell; a brother, Doug Aldredge; two sisters, Phyllis Scott and Connie Webb and several grandchildren.
Special Thanks from the family to Will and Harley, two of his grandchildren, for taking care of their grandfather.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Harold Coomer Evangelistic Association.
