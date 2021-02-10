DECATUR — William “Bill” Bullen, age 74, of Decatur, passed away on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Huntsville Hospital.
Bill grew up in Red Bay, Alabama. He graduated from Red Bay High School in 1964. He attended the University of Alabama and graduated at Athens State University. Bill was a member of the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam. He finished his career at the Redstone Arsenal as manager of the Post Restaurant Fund. In his retirement he cherished spending time with his wife Bonnie, whom he married on March 21, 1971. Bill always took the opportunity to tell his two daughters Karen Van Steenberg and Carol Nimitz how proud he was of them and found tremendous joy in spending time with his grandchildren. He was grateful for his lifelong friendships and extended family, enjoyed fishing, and traveling with the Big Bob Gibson BBQ team.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Lorine Bostick Bullen and Oather Bullen.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Bullen; his daughters, Karen Van Steenberg (Chris) and Carol Nimitz (Michael); three grandchildren, Olivia and Will Van Steenberg, and Claire Nimitz; as well as sister, Carolyn Spearman.
Pallbearers are Chris Lilly, Jacob Lilly, Andrew Lilly, Michael Nimitz, Joe Spearman, Chris Van Steenberg, and Burt Terry. Honorary pallbearers are Tom DiGiulian, Don McLemore, Carlton Moore, and Amos Morris.
A chapel service will be Friday, February 12th at 11:00 a.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service. Retired Pastor Dorothy Ann Webster will be officiating. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery. The funeral service will be live streamed on Roselawn’s Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105) or a favorite charity that brings you joy.
Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.
